Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; driver ran red light, 1 hurt

Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run collision that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 22 near Hopkins Street and Hampton Avenue. It happened shortly before 6 a.m.

According to police, unit #1 was traveling north on Hopkins, disregarded a red light, and struck unit #2 which was traveling west on Hampton, and Unit #3 who was facing south on Hopkins.

The driver of unit #1 fled the scene on foot. The driver of Unit #2, a 40-year-old Milwaukee woman, was taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of unit #3, a 68-year-old Thiensville man, had no apparent injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect(s).