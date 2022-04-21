Milwaukee hit-and-run crash, armed robbery; suspect sought

article

Police are seeking a suspect in connection with a hit-and-run crash that led to an armed robbery near Michigan and Van Buren in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday morning, April 20.

Officials say around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, the suspect struck a vehicle, produced a weapon, took the victim's vehicle, and left the scene.

The victim, a 60-year-old man, was not hurt.

Hit-and-run crash, armed robbery at Michigan and Van Buren in Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.