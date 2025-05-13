Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 54th and Capitol; police seek driver
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking the driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened near 54th and Capitol on Monday evening, May 12.
Hit-and-run crash
What we know:
Officials say the hit-and-run crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was traveling east on W. Capitol Drive at a high rate of speed and struck a second vehicle from behind. The driver then fled the scene.
The impact of the crash caused the second car to leave the roadway, strike a tree, collide with a building and flip on its side.
Wreck at 54th and Capitol, Milwaukee
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The driver in that second vehicle, a 77-year-old, had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital for treatment.
What you can do:
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.