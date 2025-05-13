Milwaukee hit-and-run crash at 54th and Capitol; police seek driver

article

The Brief Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run crash at 54th and Capitol. The wreck happened Monday evening, May 12. The driver in the second vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to a hospital.



Milwaukee police are seeking the driver in a hit-and-run crash that happened near 54th and Capitol on Monday evening, May 12.

Hit-and-run crash

What we know:

Officials say the hit-and-run crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Monday. A vehicle was traveling east on W. Capitol Drive at a high rate of speed and struck a second vehicle from behind. The driver then fled the scene.

The impact of the crash caused the second car to leave the roadway, strike a tree, collide with a building and flip on its side.

Wreck at 54th and Capitol, Milwaukee

The driver in that second vehicle, a 77-year-old, had to be extricated and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips.