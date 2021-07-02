Milwaukee hit-and-run crash: 24-year-old man accused

article

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is accused in a hit-and-run crash that happened in the city's Harambee neighborhood back in May. The accused is Felton Powell – and he faces the following criminal counts:

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Hit-and-run - injury

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched on Tuesday, May 18 to the intersection of N. Bluhms Place and E. Burleigh Street to investigate a hit-and-run of a pedestrian. Citizen witnesses indicated the vehicle that struck the person was a red SUV -- and provided officers with a license plate number.

The complaint says the hit-and-run victim reported "she knew the driver's name was Felton but did not know his last name." Milwaukee police records revealed the vehicle was licensed to a relative of Powell's.

The victim went to the hospital where she was diagnosed with a wrist fracture. She told police "she saw the driver intentionally swerve at her while going approximately 25 mph." She also later identified the defendant through a photo array.

Powell is expected to make his initial appearance in court on July 28.