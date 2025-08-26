Milwaukee hit-and-run collision with motorcyclist; woman charged

article

The Brief Chamari Williams is now charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Milwaukee. The collision happened near 27th and Medford in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The motorcyclist's right leg was amputated below the knee.



A 19-year-old Milwaukee woman accused in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist near 27th and Medford in Milwaukee is now charged with a crime. Chamari Williams faces the following criminal counts:

Hit and run-great bodily harm

Knowingly operate motor vehicle without a valid license-cause great bodily harm

Hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee

What we know:

According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police responded to a collision between a car and a motorcycle near 27th and Medford on Wednesday, Aug. 20. The operator of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Gustavo Rojas, remained on the scene. He suffered an amputation of his right leg below his knee. The driver of the car did not remain on the scene to help Rojas and "did not call for medical attention," the complaint says.

Investigating officers later learned the car was registered to the defendant, Chamari Williams. An officer attempted to make contact with Williams on Aug. 21, but was not successful. On Aug. 22, the defendant appeared at the Milwaukee Municipal Court and asked to speak with that same officer.

During a conversation with the defendant, Williams told the officer she was driving with two people in her car when the collision occurred. Williams "stated the motorcycle was traveling quickly and then the collision happened. The defendant further advised she jumped out of the car because she thought it was going to start on fire; she then stated (one of her passengers) told her she had to go," the complaint says.

The complaint says a records check of the defendant's driving status with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation revealed the defendant has never held a valid driver's license.

What's next:

Williams made her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Aug. 26. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

Williams is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 3.

Rojas speaks with FOX6

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke on Monday, Aug. 25, with Rojas about the hit-and-run crash. He noted the day of the collision was his birthday. Rojas said he was riding his motorcycle to a friend's house when a driver blew through a stop sign and struck him.

"It caused me to flip, and I broke my leg instantly, it was amputated," Rojas said. "Instantly, I flew like 50 feet from my bike."

Rojas said he wrapped what was left of his leg to stop the bleeding before eventually passing out and waking up in the hospital. He’s undergone multiple surgeries since then.

"This impacted my life entirely dude," Rojas said. "It’s going to take a while to recover."

Rojas said it could be months before he walks again. His family has launched a GoFundMe to support his recovery.