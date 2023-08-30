Milwaukee hit-and-run; boy struck by vehicle dies from injuries
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say the 11-year-old boy who was struck by a hit-and-run driver on Sunday, Aug. 27 has died from his injuries.
The boy was on his bicycle crossing Fond du Lac Avenue near Capitol drive when he was hit around 3:15 p.m. Sunday. The car that hit the boy drove off.
On Tuesday, Aug. 29, police announced the arrest of a 30-year-old Milwaukee man. The striking vehicle was also recovered.
Hit-and-run scene on W. Fond du Lac Avenue, Milwaukee
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
This is a developing story.