Milwaukee hit-and-run crash; 11-year-old boy on bike struck

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured an 11-year-old boy who was on his bicycle crossing W. Fond du Lac Avenue a couple blocks south of Capitol Drive when he was struck by a vehicle.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27. The striking vehicle fled eastbound on Fond du Lac.

The child, from Milwaukee, was taken to a hospital – and is in critical condition.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Hit-and-run scene on W. Fond du Lac Avenue, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.