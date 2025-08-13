Milwaukee historic flooding; ongoing cleanup, Evers requests FEMA support

The Brief Gov. Tony Evers is requesting FEMA assistance following historic flooding around Wisconsin. Residents face long cleanup efforts and hours-long waits at city drop-off centers. Families without insurance are relying on community help to recover.



Gov. Tony Evers is asking the Trump administration for FEMA assistance as Milwaukee and other areas continue to recover from the weekend’s historic flooding.

The cleanup is far from over.

Cleanup and rebuilding

Local perspective:

For families like Xeng Xiong’s, whose parents’ home was destroyed, the focus remains on cleanup before any rebuilding can begin.

"I am just speechless. My parents don’t have flood insurance… they don’t even have insurance at all. So we are going to have to build it from the bottom," Xiong said. "We have people from our church coming here to help us."

They have been helping remove water-damaged belongings.

"Right now, there’s just too many people there," Xiong said. "We are fighting against time – because right now as we speak – our house is still wet."

Drop-off centers busy

Big picture view:

At the city’s two drop-off centers, the number of flood victims has made for long wait times.

Beverly Love said she counted "20 people in the back of us, and 20 people in the front of us."

Tyrone Love reported waiting "about three hours."

Thousands have visited the centers since Sunday.

"It turned off everything – our lights, our TV, I think a tree came down right close to us. Thankfully, no one got injured, but I couldn’t imagine how terrible it would be," Love said.

The city has extended hours at the drop-off centers to 6 p.m. through Sunday, though officials say that could be extended if needed. The Department of Public Works may also cut off lines earlier to ensure everyone in line is served before closing.

"It’s like literally 40 cars – even in the morning," Xiong said.

Love said her family will be back early: "We are going to go fill the truck up again, they said they open up at 7 – so we will be out here at 6 again."

What you can do:

Xiong's family started a GoFundMe to raise money to start over.

Evers asks for help

What they're saying:

Evers sent FEMA the following letter:



"Dear Acting Regional Administrator Chesney:



On behalf of the state of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Emergency Management, I am requesting that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) work with the state of Wisconsin to develop a plan for conducting a Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment to determine if Wisconsin meets the thresholds for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. Wisconsin Emergency Management reported to me today that, based on the initial state and local review of damages, we believe Wisconsin may meet and exceed the threshold to receive federal FEMA support and aid to recover from recent severe weather events that have caused devastating flooding and destruction in Wisconsin.



Earlier this week, I declared a state of emergency in response to flooding and severe weather impacts, which I understand is an important step toward Wisconsin receiving federal support and assistance in responding to damage caused by recent severe weather across our state. I also understand that FEMA needs damage assessment information from Wisconsin in order to conduct a preliminary damage assessment. Wisconsin Emergency Management is currently collecting detailed damage assessment information from our affected communities and will submit this information to FEMA as soon as possible. I similarly ask that you begin work in partnership with Wisconsin Emergency Management to conduct the preliminary damage assessment as soon as possible. I understand the president must issue a major disaster declaration for Wisconsinites, our communities, and the state to receive public and individual aid and assistance, and I understand the preliminary damage assessment is a crucial step toward that eventual goal.



To be clear, should Wisconsin reach the threshold to receive federal FEMA support and aid based on the results of the preliminary damage assessment, Wisconsin Emergency Management and I will work expeditiously to submit a formal request for a presidential disaster declaration. Wisconsin Emergency Management and FEMA have been in close coordination this week and we appreciate FEMA’s support and assistance. I look forward to this continued partnership and receiving support from FEMA and the federal

government to support Wisconsin’s efforts to recover and rebuild.



Thank you for your assistance and timely consideration of this urgent request.



Respectfully,



Tony Evers

Governor"