Milwaukee historic flooding; funeral home owners face thousands in damage

The Brief Weekend flooding damaged all three Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home locations, including the morgue, and forced cancellations of visitations. The owners say recovery will cost tens of thousands of dollars, with little help from insurance. Despite the damage, the sisters remain committed to comforting families and caring for loved ones properly.



Funeral homes are places where family members find comfort after experiencing loss, but what happens when those offering the services find themselves in need?

The owners of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home are navigating flood recovery.

What we know:

Flood damage to all three locations of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home – including its morgue – hasn’t stopped co-owners Phyllis and Shelia Reid from putting grieving families first.

"All around our venting areas here… everything was coming through the vents and light fixtures," said Phyllis Reid. "We had damages in our morgue area, our small chapel, our main chapel and our offices."

The sisters said heavy rain over the weekend caused leaks, flooding and a sewage backup at their Teutonia Ave location, forcing them to cancel several scheduled visitations and appointments on Monday.

The water even reached the bodies in the morgue.

They also said a third building that serves as a garage was flooded.

"Once our remains are getting prepared they are all covered up with a sheet over them and their names are all on there so were damp… we had to change the sheets and dry them off and put them back in the spot," said Shelia Reid.

What they're saying:

They said the most extensive damage happened at their new building under construction on 76th Street.

"Stuff is just everywhere, like the new dry wall," Sheila Reid said. "Everything is just damaged."

The sisters estimate recovery will cost tens of thousands of dollars. They said insurance will cover little because their buildings are not in a designated flood zone.

"We learned we are not considered to be in a so-called flood zone and there is no flood insurance so it’s a very minute amount they are giving us," said Phyllis Reid.

Despite the setback, the Reids say their focus remains on the families they serve.

"That’s our first goal to make sure the families are comforted … and to let them know their loved ones are being cared for in a proper manner," said Phyllis Reid.

