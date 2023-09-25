Milwaukee Helping Hands care home shut down, abuse charges

Milwaukee's Helping Hands adult family home on Sunset Drive will close following abuse accusations and criminal charges.

Alderman Mark Borkowski delivered the news to a crowd at the home Monday night, Sept. 25.

The mother of an alleged abuse victim said the decision comes a little too late.

On a Sunday afternoon in July, a neighbor recorded video as a caretaker was outside the home with a client.

Katherine Hauglie said her son, Steven, 31, was hit.

"I lost it," said Hauglie.

Steven lives with autism and is nonverbal. Instead of help, Hauglie said neighbors described abuse toward Steven.

"Neighbors come up to me and started telling me what they were witnessing," said Hauglie. "Staff members punching him, kicking him, pushing him, throwing him to the ground, choking him."

On Saturday, Sept. 23, Milwaukee County prosecutors charged the former caretaker, Avery Davis, 47, for intentionally abusing a patient. The criminal complaint says he told police it wasn't intentional but acknowledged the video made it look bad.

"I wouldn't want anybody anywhere that has a disability to be punched like that," said Hauglie.

On Monday, Helping Hands confirmed to FOX6 the state revoked its certification for the Sunset Drive home.

Then in a brief meeting, Alderman Borkowski took it a step further.

"Even though this home is under investigation, they will be permanently closing this facility," said Borkowski.

It was good news for Hauglie and neighbors. State Rep. Bob Donovan said Monday more changes could be coming.

"They are probably going to be shutting down their other facilities, as well, "said Donovan.

Lawmakers based those statements on conversations with the owners of Helping Hands.

FOX6 reached out to the Department of Health Services Monday for an update on its investigation into Helping Hands, but we did not hear back.