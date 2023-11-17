Milwaukee Health Services Thanksgiving meal giveaway

Milwaukee Health Services gave away 1,000 meals at its 12th annual Thanksgiving dinner giveaway Friday, Nov. 17.

The act of kindness is being paid forward and inspiring others to give back.

"I got here about 8 o'clock hoping to be the first one in and out," said recipient Ms. Hooks.

"Groceries are so expensive, even more so this year," said Michelle LeBourgeois, Milwaukee Health Services COO. "Every year is hard to set aside money or funds to have a holiday dinner, so that's why we started doing it because we know that."

"I brought someone, so they can get a meal, and I'm gonna take what I get to someone else for a meal," Ms. Hooks said. "This person, she wasn't able to get out. I told her I'll go and sit in the line for you, not a problem."

Despite waiting for hours, everyone kept their spirits high.

"A lot of them have been coming for years, they know the routine, and they're very patient," LeBourgeois said. "We got music playing in the background, so we have a holiday theme going on about being thankful."

"We gotta start sharing, helping one another more than what we do," said Ms. Hooks.

In December, Milwaukee Health Services will be hosting another holiday meal giveaway.