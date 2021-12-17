Milwaukee Health Services' holiday meal drive-thru benefits thousands

Two thousand families are guaranteed a holiday meal this Christmas thanks to Milwaukee Health Services.

The 5th annual drive-thru Holiday Dinner Giveaway event was held Friday, Dec. 17 at the Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center.

"I wanted to give back to the community in some way, shape, or form," said volunteer Dan Terrio.

From Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, it is the season of giving—and that’s why Terrio, a first-time volunteer, showed up at the Holiday Dinner Giveaway.

"Christmastime and the holidays, in particular, it's really about giving," Terrio said. "This is our way to give back to our community in a way that they can stay fed during the holiday season."

Milwaukee Health Services' 5th annual drive-thru Holiday Dinner Giveaway at Isaac Coggs Heritage Health Center

Milwaukee Health Services handed out 2,000 meals for Thanksgiving, and now a few weeks later, are doing it all over again for Christmas.

"We just want them to know that we care, and we want to address all their needs, not just their health care needs," said Michele LeBourgeois with Milwaukee Health Services.

Milwaukee Health Services also allowed people to skip the line if they participated in their COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

"Anyone who gets a vaccine can get a free $25 gift card as well as a holiday meal," said LeBourgeois.

Folks had the option to pick a ham, chicken or pot roast meal to bring home to their families this holiday.

"Just seeing the faces, really exciting that they're knowing they're going to have food for the holidays and that’s a big deal for a lot of people," said Terrio.