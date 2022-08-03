Milwaukee Health Department: Monkeypox vaccine appointments available

article

The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) announced on Wednesday, Aug. 3 that it is collaborating with community organizations and clinics to vaccinate Milwaukee individuals at the highest risk of being exposed to monkeypox. MHD has received an initial shipment of 200 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).

A news release says in a strategic effort to protect the most vulnerable population, MHD connected with clinical and community organizations, including but not limited to sexual health clinics and HIV PrEP providers, to directly reach out to their eligible clients and patients.

Vaccine is open to individuals 18 years and older who live or work in Wisconsin and meet at least one of the following criteria:

People who had skin-to-skin contact with an individual diagnosed with monkeypox in the past 14 days.

People who attended an event or venue where there was known monkeypox exposure in the past 14 days.

Gay, bisexual, trans, and any other men who have sex with men, who had multiple sexual partners in the past 14 days.

If you do not meet these criteria, officials do not want you to make an appointment, as you are not eligible at this time.

Vaccines are available by appointment only; no walk-ins will be accepted. Appointments will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. At this time, all initial appointment times have been filled. As MHD continues to receive more supply of the monkeypox vaccine, more appointment times will be made available and communicated to the public.

While individuals wait to receive a vaccine, steps can be taken to prevent getting monkeypox:

Avoid close, skin to skin contact with the monkeypox rash.

Do not touch the rash or scabs of person with monkeypox.

Do not kiss, hug, cuddle or have sex with someone with monkeypox.

Do not share eating utensils or cups.

Do not handle or touch the bedding, towels, or clothing of a sick person.

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after contact with sick people.

As of Aug. 3, there are two confirmed cases of monkeypox in the city of Milwaukee and 22 cases in Wisconsin. Those who experience symptoms of monkeypox or have been exposed to monkeypox should their healthcare provider immediately.

More information on monkeypox, including updates on the availability of vaccine appointments, can be found at Milwaukee.gov/monkeypox. You can also call the Milwaukee Health Department hotline at 414-286-6800.