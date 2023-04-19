Milwaukee health commissioner opening; mayor nominates Totoraitis for role

article

Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Dr. Michael Totoraitis for city commissioner of health, it was announced Wednesday

Totoraitis most recently served as the director of health data and evaluation within the Milwaukee Health Department. The city said his nomination comes after a nationwide search.

"I am very pleased Mike has accepted my offer to lead the city’s public health efforts. His experience, education and character give him a solid background to take on the role of commissioner," Johnson said in a news release. "Mike is well connected with people and organizations in our city, so he is set to build on the partnerships the health department has in Milwaukee."

Totoraitis earned his doctorate degree in public and community health from the Medical College of Wisconsin. His career has included work at Milwaukee’s Safe & Sound, the city’s Office of Violence Prevention, Milwaukee County, the Medical College of Wisconsin, and, for the past two years, in a leadership position within the Milwaukee Health Department.

"I am honored by Mayor Johnson’s appointment and am excited to lead this team of passionate public health professionals," Totoraitis said in the release. "The foundational work set by former Commissioner Johnson has given our department a clear strategic vision. I look forward to continuing the momentum we have started together."

The mayor’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Milwaukee Common Council. Following committee review, the full Common Council could act on the nomination as soon as the second week in May. If approved, Totoraitis would succeed Kirsten Johnson who is now the secretary-designee at the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.