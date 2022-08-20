Milwaukee 'Heal The Hood' block party, school resource fair

article

A "Heal The Hood" block party and back-to-school resource fair was held in Milwaukee Saturday, Aug. 20.

The event was organized by Heal The Hood MKE and the African American Roundtable.

It took place at Clovernook Playfield near 76th and Mill from noon to 5 p.m.

The event featured a school supply giveaway, vendors, live family-friendly entertainment, a story slam, free food and more.

Organizers said the goal of the event was to "provide opportunities for northwest side residents to build and heal together."