Milwaukee hazardous materials response; substance ID'd as corn starch

Milwaukee firefighters responded to a report of a hazardous material at the Social Security Administration office near 92nd and Capitol on Tuesday, July 29. A full hazardous materials response was put into action. The substance was later determined to be corn starch.



The Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the Social Security Administration office at 92nd and Capitol Drive on Tuesday morning, July 29. A caller indicated there was a hazardous material at the location.

Hazardous materials response

What we know:

Firefighters arrived around 7:30 a.m. and out of an abundance of caution, upgraded the response to a full hazardous materials response. Additional apparatus and HazMat team members were called to the scene.

The HazMat team donned the appropriate level of personal protection equipment (PPE) to investigate the unknown substance.

After closer inspection, it was determined the substance was corn starch and in no way hazardous.

One person was taken to the hospital for reasons not associated with the corn starch.