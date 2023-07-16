Milwaukee Harley-Davidson fans celebrate the brand's legacy

article

Before watching the parade, Harley fans flocked to the Harley-Davidson Museum; hundreds took in tours and connected with other riders in Milwaukee.

"The Harley brand allows everyone to tell their story," said Larry Ware.

Ware’s Harley story features his love of motorcycles and his family.

"My father and I were both supposed to come here," Ware said. "He ended up having a stroke three weeks ago."

He rode his father’s motorcycle from Savannah, Georgia, to Milwaukee for the Harley homecoming.

"He couldn't be here, but he's here in spirit because I rode his bike here," said Ware.

Ware visited the Harley-Davidson museum Sunday morning. People have come from all over the world.

"We’ve come from Spain," said Andres Galligo.

"10s of thousands of people,10s of thousands of my friends," said Phil Calachino.

On the final day of festivities, excitement hasn’t gone away.

"I love to ride, and I think I need to go home and convince my boyfriend to get a motorcycle," said Kendall Hoppe from Illinois.

Harley enthusiasts aren’t just enjoying all the motorcycles across Milwaukee. They’re also enjoying everything brew city has to offer.

"I ate lunch at Milwaukee public market,' said Ware. "Walked through downtown Milwaukee."

"I think it's a great city. We’ve been here all week," Calachino said. "We’ve been having a great time."

"120th. You can’t miss it. You know," said Calachino.

A story of an anniversary filled with a shared-loved celebration and connection.

"Harley-Davidson brings people together," said Ware.