Milwaukee Harbor Patrol stresses water safety; 'We want education'

Boating season is in full swing – and with construction on the Milwaukee River, police stress the importance of water safety.

"People have been out on the water, enjoying it which we encourage," said Milwaukee Police Officer Chris Boss. "We just prefer to wave at you as opposed to actually come alongside for some sort of violation."

Boss is with the Milwaukee Police Department's Harbor Patrol – covering Lake Michigan and city waterways.

"We’re entering what the construction company is calling the remediation zone, they’re cleaning the river," Boss said.

Milwaukee River

FOX6 News saw up close how a river restoration project can create challenges for boaters.

"It’s a dredging project. They’re also putting in new sea wall," Boss said. "There’s a curtain beneath it that moves with the current. As people come through here they’re not realizing that. They’ll be too close, and they’re wrap up their props in the curtain temporarily disabling their boat."

Officers are reminding the public to stay away from construction, slow down, and…

"Stop if the Broadway bridge is up. Simply because you may not see the larger vessel coming down," Boss said.

Milwaukee Police Department Harbor Patrol

The Milwaukee River wasn’t that busy on Tuesday morning. But with boaters and kayakers on the river at the same time, it can get tight out there. Officers urge anyone who gets behind the wheel of a boat to stay away for everyone’s safety.

"We’re not trying to make this city tons of money and do all these citations. We want education," said Milwaukee Police Officer Daniel Roufus.

Rougus said MPD has had to write citations this summer for multiple water violations.

Milwaukee Police Department Harbor Patrol

"Disobeying slow no wakes, people not wearing proper flotation, not having proper safety equipment," Roufus said.

The goal is to keep the waters safe – so everyone can take in all the wonders of a Milwaukee summer.