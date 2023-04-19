Milwaukee Hamilton High School 'subject with a gun' call, boy arrested

article

A Milwaukee boy, 15, was arrested Wednesday, April 19 after police responded to a report of a subject with a gun at Hamilton High School. No gun was found.

Officers responded to the school near 68th and Morgan around noon.

Police said a student threatened other students with an object, but again, no gun was found.

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesman released this statement to FOX6:

"The information that has been shared with you about an incident today is not accurate.

Today, an individual made an inappropriate comment at school. MPS immediately contacted the police department. The incident was investigated. No threat was found. MPS will follow our code of conduct in addressing consequences as necessary."