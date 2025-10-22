Milwaukee Halloween night trick-or-treating; changed hours spark debate

The Brief Milwaukee moved trick-or-treating to Halloween night, breaking with decades of Sunday tradition. Some families and city leaders fear nighttime celebrations could pose safety risks. Others say the change enhances the Halloween spirit, with police promising extra patrols.



A trick or a treat?

What we know:

For the first time in decades, Milwaukee trick-or-treaters will go door-to-door on Halloween night – a move city officials say was made by consensus. Traditionally held on Sunday afternoons, the city announced trick-or-treating will take place Friday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Halloween decor isn’t what has some families spooked.

Ald. Lamont Westmoreland said more than 50 residents reached out with concerns, citing safety issues ranging from reckless driving to crime.

What they're saying:

"I pray nothing bad happens," Westmoreland said. "With unsupervised children going trick or treating at night time. I mean it sounds fun, but as we all know with the streets of Milwaukee, with reckless driving and other issues with crime – it does raise a concern for me."

Westmoreland said for more than 30 years, the city has done its trick-or-treating on Sunday afternoons. He said the two-week notice isn’t enough.

"I am concerned about children in the street," Westmoreland added.

Local perspective:

Some families said they plan to skip trick-or-treating altogether. Others are embracing the change.

"Night time is alright as long as there is enough grownups out to make it safe. But nighttime is alright it seems like you get the lights going on, you get to see the Halloween ornaments and it just brightens up at night," Milwaukee resident Shawn Thompson said. "Everyone is enjoying the Halloween spirit in the moment."

Neighbors on Grant Boulevard, which hosts its own Halloween festivities, said they’ll celebrate as usual.

"I don’t think it is a huge concern because we are usually with our kids," said Anachristina Rodriguez-Ross. "Our neighbors are usually with their kids."

Milwaukee police said they will have extra patrols on Halloween night and shared safety reminders for parents and children.

