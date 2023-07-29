Gun violence survivors, Milwaukee art show spark discussion

Gun violence survivors gathered Friday to discuss the impact it has had on them.

Independence First provided Empower Gallery Night – an art show and discussion about gun violence.

At No Studios near 11th and McKinley in Milwaukee, survivors shared their experiences while artists showed their work documenting it.

"I would like people to know that Independence First exists, and we're here to help people with disabilities," said Marci Boucher, the organization's president and CEO. "If you or a family member has been shot, or you just need help with services in the community, call Independence First, and we can help you get the right resources that you need.

Anyone in search of resources can call 414-291-7520 or send an email.