Milwaukee gun violence prevention organizations rally

Volunteers with the Milwaukee chapter of Moms Demand Action joined with other gun violence prevention organizations to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and elevate gun violence prevention efforts nationwide. This, as part of Wear Orange Weekend.

Mayor Tom Barrett also proclaimed Friday, June 4, 2021 to be National Gun Violence Awareness Day in the city of Milwaukee.

Wear Orange originated on June 2, 2015 – what would have been Hadiya Pendleton’s 18th birthday. It began with teenagers in Chicago, who wanted to honor their friend, Hadiya, after she was shot and killed. Wear Orange now honors Hadiya and the more than 100 Americans shot and killed every day, as well as the hundreds more who are wounded.

