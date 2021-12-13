Milwaukee Guest House homeless shelter donations doubled

During this season of giving, the Guest House homeless shelter in Milwaukee could be an option for you. Any donations that come in during the month of December will have double the impact.

"Our major goal is to end the cycle of homelessness," said Mike Williams, new president and CEO of Guest House of Milwaukee.

Williams said it's a lifelong personal connection that led him to become the leader of Guest House.

"I grew up spending time in this neighborhood and knew all about the Guest House," said Williams. "I feel like it really is a calling for me, and I want to do everything possible to eradicate homelessness in Milwaukee."

Guest House of Milwaukee prides itself on being more than just a shelter. Williams said it’s a place for people of all backgrounds to come, be heard and get the assistance they need.

"We see you. We hear you. We hear your stories, and we have a plan that if you come into Guest House, you’ll receive those wrap-around services," said Williams.

You can help them continue their life-altering programs like counseling, rehousing and clinical services by giving. During the month of December, if the community gives $50,000, Guest House Board Chairman Pat Dunphy will match it. That would mean $100,000 for Guest House.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We are like everybody else," said Williams. "We are in need at this point. Because of the pandemic, the housing crisis has intensified. We’ve seen a need for services unlike we’ve ever had at any point."

Williams hopes you can be a part of his mission to end homelessness in Milwaukee.

"Homelessness should not define anyone," said Williams. "In the last couple of weeks, I’ve had to put away my lawnmower and bring out my snowblower. I put away the patio furniture, and I’ve dug out the snow shovel. These are the tools I will need to get through this season, and so, we want to do the same thing for our guests and clients. We want to give them the skills and the tools to get them through this season that they’re facing."