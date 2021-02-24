Milwaukee group collects donations for Texas after deadly storm

It’s an ambitious goal: Fill up an entire freight truck with water and other non-perishables and drive it down to Texas for those impacted by the deadly winter storm.

"I was thinking about 12 to 15 pallets of water," said Franklin Pizarro. "My brother is going to be the only driver for now. If anything changes, we’re going to be adding another driver.

Historic snowfall and single-digit temperatures in Texas left millions without power and water for days. The storm was part of any icy blast across the Deep South blamed for more than 80 deaths, roughly half of which were in Texas.

"I see they need help," said Franklin Pizarro. "We need to help those brothers and sisters in Texas. As a nation, we should respond."

Water is the main item they’re looking to collect, but even canned food is appreciated.

"I went all over the city looking for water, and I got it, and I filled my vehicle up," said George Banda, Vietnam veteran who donated water. "It was a lot of hard work, but nothing compared to what’s happening down there in Texas, so no big deal!"

"I like to share something with the people in need in Texas," said Julia Sebilla, donor. "I think in this country, nobody deserves to be hungry."

President Joe Biden will visit Texas on Friday as the state begins to recover. Biden and his wife, Jill, will travel to Houston, where Biden will meet with local leaders and visit a COVID-19 health center where vaccines are being distributed.

Some Texans have been left cleaning up extensive damage done by heavy snowfall and burst pipes in their homes and businesses, while others have been saddled with thousands of dollars in electricity bills after power grid failures affected production and demand.

A bit of northern hospitality for our Texas brothers and sisters will soon be on the way from the Brew City.

"We’re Americans; we have to stick together, and we have to help each other out in times of crisis -- and this is what I wanted to do," said Banda.

If you feel inspired to donate, they're going to be out at 46th Street and Forest Home Avenue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day until March 2 or 3. All you have to do is pull up with your donations and they'll take care of the rest.