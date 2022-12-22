Milwaukee grade school principal dies; 'will be greatly missed'

article

Milwaukee Public Schools announced the passing of Principal Deanna Burton of Townsend Street School on Thursday, Dec. 22.

A statement in a news release says the following:

"Our thoughts and prayers are with her family, friends, and the school community especially during the holiday season.

"During her years of service in Milwaukee Public Schools, devoted to the needs of her students, Dr. Burton worked as a teacher and a principal. Dr. Burton dedicated 22 years of her life to education, many of which were spent with Milwaukee Public Schools. She was named the principal of Townsend Street School in January 2022. She worked to create a welcoming learning environment for all. She will be greatly missed by the Townsend Street School staff, students, and MPS community."

Milwaukee Public Schools indicates it is providing support to the students and staff at Townsend Street School and throughout the district.

Arrangements are pending.