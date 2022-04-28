Milwaukee sisters shot, surviving victim home from hospital

Milwaukee police continue to look into who shot and killed a 13-year-old girl Sunday. Her younger sister was shot, too, but is now home from the hospital.

Shyier Wilson, 10, was shot multiple times while playing outside. She wants people to know her big sister, Shanaria Wilson, like she did: A kind girl who always wanted to keep her siblings safe.

"It’s not so good to be away from your sister because once she leaves you, she’s gone. She’s not coming back," Wilson said. "Our favorite thing to do together was talk and spend time with each other."

Only three years separated the siblings. They were playing near 5th and Rogers on Milwaukee's south side, about to go inside and put on their pajamas, when they started hearing gunshots.

"I was going in, they start shooting. There was already a person shooting with them in the back, so that’s how I got shot right here," Wilson said. "The person who was in the car. I got shot right here because they was in front."

Shyier Wilson

Wilson spent a few days in the hospital and is holding her family close as she heals. Her mother hopes someone hears their story and comes forward.

"It’d be nice if they just turn themselves in. I just want my baby to have justice," said Vieta Caldwell.

Shanaria and Shyier Wilson

Milwaukee police have still not made any arrests in the case. Officers from District 2 and city leaders are hosting a community walk Friday, April 29 at 1 p.m. near 5th and Rogers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

