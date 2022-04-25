Milwaukee 13-year-old killed, sister hurt, neighbors ‘used to’ gunfire

A 13-year-old girl is dead, and her 10-year-old sister is hurt after someone shot them Sunday night, April 24 outside their home near 5th and Rogers. An 18-year-old man was also hurt.

Family members said Monday the 10-year-old will come home from the hospital soon.

The shooting happened shortly after 9:30 Sunday night.

Neighbors, concerned for their safety, spoke with FOX6 News off-camera Monday. One said they heard gunshots and went outside to help Shanaria Wilson's 10-year-old sister, shot multiple times. The neighbor said the girl wasn't screaming, or crying. She was in shock.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Security camera video shows the moments prior to and after the shooting. The video is dark and hard to see, but two children can be seen in the video, appearing to be playing. The video then picks up after the shooting, with people huddling around the 13-year-old girl lying on the sidewalk.

"I came out because I thought it was just people shooting in the air," said a neighbor. "We’re used to it. It happens all the time. I helped. I did everything I could."

The neighbor said she performed CPR on Shanaria Wilson, who was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say her 10-year-old sister had life-threatening wounds. Police expect the 18-year-old man shot will survive.

Late Monday morning, police walked up and down the block.

"We’re just taking a little walk through the neighborhood, talking to the neighbors," said Captain Patrick Pajot. "We know they’re going to have a lot of concerns of what happened here last night. We’re here to support the community, and we’re also looking for information that we might stumble upon. Somebody might have information here on what happened last night."

For some in the neighborhood, trust is hard to come by.

"To me, they were just walking because, probably, they were sent the assignment to patrol the neighborhood, but they’re not going to do nothing," said a neighbor.

Police don't believe the shooter targeted the children.

Advertisement

While investigators have leads, they're asking for your help. You can call 414-224-TIPS to remain anonymous.