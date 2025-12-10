Milwaukee girl shot, killed in June; FBI offers $10,000 reward

article

The Brief FBI Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for fatally shooting a 12-year-old girl earlier this year. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Marvayah Darby. Law enforcement believes a silver or gray SUV may have been involved in this incident.



The FBI Milwaukee Division on Wednesday, Dec. 10 announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person(s) responsible in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner identified the girl as Marvayah Darby. She was killed after someone fired shots outside the home she was in on Friday, June 13.

Fatal shooting

The backstory:

It happened around 1:20 a.m. near 73rd and Fairmount in Milwaukee. Police said Darby was inside a residence and was shot when someone fired a gun outside. She died at the scene.

Law enforcement believes a silver or gray SUV may have been involved in this incident.

Marvayah Darby

$10K reward

What you can do:

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of the person(s) who committed this shooting.

The FBI and MPD are requesting anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at 414-276-4684 or the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

Shooting scene near 73rd and Fairmount

You may also contact the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.