Milwaukee girl missing, last seen July 20

Milwaukee police are investigating a missing person report of Mikayia Jefferson-Lewis. She has been missing since. July 20. She as last seen at approximately 10:30 p.m. on N. Long Island Drive.

Mikayia is described as a 13-year-old African American female, 5’02" talk, 110 pounds and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a multicolored shirt, black jeans and white Crocs.

Mikayia is not considered a critical missing.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.