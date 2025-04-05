Fundraiser for Milwaukee girl's treatment, diner to donate proceeds

The Brief A Milwaukee girl's family is trying to raise money for a treatment in Mexico. The 1-year-old lives with severe cerebral palsy and needs oxygen to breathe. Miss Katie's Diner is hosting a fundraiser on Sunday for the girl's family.



A Milwaukee girl's family is trying to raise money for what they hope is a treatment that could ease the symptoms of her severe cerebral palsy, and the community is coming together to help.

Hope for treatment

What they're saying:

At Miss Katie's Diner, tables were set and ready to go on Saturday in hopes of serving a miracle for 1-year-old Sofia Mora and her family.

"It's really difficult, but we are taking it a day at a time," said Veronica Mora.

Veronica Mora and her daughter, Sofia

Veronica Mora said her daughter, Sofia, lives with severe cerebral palsy. She can't see or walk, she depends on a feeding tube to eat, and she is hooked up to oxygen at all times so she can breathe.

"We are doing everything you can imagine to help improve her quality of life," said Mora.

That's what led Mora's search to Mexico, where she said they found a treatment option that gives them hope. It's called "cytotron," a device that stimulates brain cells through magnetic fields to try to improve symptoms.

"We are not looking at tomorrow as the last day or the only day. We're hoping for more days to come, and this treatment will hopefully prolong her life a little more," said Jessica Hernandez, Sofia's aunt.

What you can do:

The family is trying to raise $38,000 by June to cover the cost. Now, they are turning to a fundraiser that has moved many people in Milwaukee to help.

"Anything we can do, we are more than happy to help," said Peter Pitcciurro, owner of Miss Katie's Diner.

Miss Katie's Diner will host a fundraiser on Sunday. Pitcciurro said 100% of the proceeds will go toward Sofia's treatment.

Miss Katie's Diner

"It's much appreciated by everyone, especially the family in trouble right now," he said.

The fundraiser runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 6. If you'd like to help but can't attend, a GoFundMe online fundraiser has been set up.

Editor's note: FOX6 News translated Veronica Mora's comments from Spanish to English.