Milwaukee girl critically missing; last seen near 88th and Rohr
article
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critical missing girl. Tarriah Phillips, 16, was last seen on Nov. 2 in the area of 88th Court and Rohr Avenue.
Phillips is described as a black female, 5'03" tall, 190 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and pink shorts.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.