Milwaukee girl critically missing; last seen near 38th and Hadley

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public's assistance in locating a critically missing girl. Kayvona Roby, 14, was last seen on Monday, Nov. 7 near 38th and Hadley.

She is described as a 14-year-old girl, black, 5'07" tall;, 250 pounds, with green and black hair worn in twisted ponytails and brown eyes.

Roby was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words "love never fails", black leather tights, and white Jordan brand shoes.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.