Milwaukee George Webb burger giveaway; what you need to know

George Webb Restaurants revealed on Thursday, Aug. 14, the date and time for its massive burger giveaway.

What we know:

George Webb Restaurants is giving away burgers after the Milwaukee Brewers won 12 consecutive games – the 12th coming against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday, Aug. 13.

The free burger giveaway will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 2-6 p.m. at all 23 George Webb locations throughout Wisconsin. Hungry fans are welcome to stop by any location for a free, juicy burger and camaraderie with fellow baseball fans.

Vouchers will be available starting this Friday, Aug. 15 for pick up at restaurant locations for those who want to savor the moment and enjoy a delicious George Webb hamburger at a later date. A limited menu will also be available on the giveaway day with great deals on extra burgers, fries and drinks.

For more details about the upcoming burger giveaway, and to find a restaurant near you, visit georgewebb.com.

Local perspective:

The 12 victories in a row and burger giveaway is something that has happened only twice since the 1940s, when the restaurant chain predicted the team would win 12 in a row. The first time it happened was April 1987 – Easter Sunday. The second time came during the 2018 season.

George Webb Restaurants released the information about the burger giveaway via social media – on Facebook, X and Instagram.

