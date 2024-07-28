Milwaukee gas station vehicle theft; driver crashes into home

A car hit the side of a Milwaukee home early Sunday morning, July 28, waking the family up and forcing an evacuation. Neighbors say the driver of a stolen car caused the chaos.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Surveillance video from a gas station near 35th and Oklahoma shows a black sedan pulling up next to a pump. Workers say the driver and a passenger left the car running and went inside the store.

At that time, someone is seen on video walking across the street getting inside the black sedan.

Workers say the stolen vehicle hit a truck before looping back around and slamming into a home.

"I was sleeping and heard fire engines," said Julio Reyes, a neighbor.

Surveillance video shows the owner of the car running out of the store after the crash. Minutes later, the video shows a large police response.

When the car came barreling into the side of the home, the family who lives there says it hit a gas meter, which led to a leak. The family had to evacuate for several hours as crews got things under control.

Gas station workers tell FOX6, first responders had to remove the driver from the stolen vehicle.

"I believe they should be more stern on kids or people that steal cars," said Reyes.

The Milwaukee Police Department did not immediately respond to FOX6's request for information. At this time, we are working on learning about the condition of the driver and any possible arrests.