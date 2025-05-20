Milwaukee gas station temporarily shut down due to crime, officials say

The Brief A Milwaukee gas station at Vel R. Phillips and Center is temporarily shut down. City officials say crime at the gas station has gotten out of hand. Police have been called to the BP for everything from drug deals to shootings and robberies.



Drug deals, shootings and robberies. A Milwaukee gas station is temporarily shut down after city officials said crime got out of hand.

Crime out of hand

What we know:

Wet signs, empty gas pumps and no one in sight. That is because the city suspended the license of the north side gas station.

So far in 2025, police were called more than 30 times to the BP at Vel R. Phillips and W. Center Street. The crimes included a stabbing, physical fights, noise complaints and a shooting.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

During an April licenses committee hearing, a police report listed other calls for service from the last year – including drug deals, shootings, loitering and expired food.

Police said one time, several people with rifle-style firearms strapped to their bodies were walking around the lot for more than an hour.

What they're saying:

"The employee stated they did not see or hear anything nor did they call police despite them being seen on video walking behind the counter with several armed subjects both inside and outside the business," said Guadalupe Velasquez of the Milwaukee Police Department.

"Nobody is standing outside, and I promise I will take care of that everything, whatever you guys said," said Rana Anwar, the owner of the gas station.

Anwar said he is working with police to install additional lights and cameras. But city leaders said that is enough. On May 13, the Common Council suspended the gas station's license for ten years – and did not renew the extended hours license.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Previously, the gas station was open 24 hours. Going forward, it will operate from 5 a.m. until midnight.

Neighbors told FOX6 News off camera, they are happy to see change.

FOX6 News called the owner of the gas station. We are still waiting to hear back. The owner will have to get a safety improvement plan to police before his business reopens.