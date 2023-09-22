Gas station shooting, Milwaukee leaders vote to revoke license

The family of a man killed at a Milwaukee gas station is applauding city leaders after they voted to revoke the business' license.

For 37 days, Charisha Allen has spent most of her time peacefully protesting near Teutonia and Roosevelt where her nephew took his last breath.

"We sleep here every night to make sure that nobody destroys the building," she said.

Isaiah Allen, 29, was shot and killed at the gas station there on Aug. 16. Investigators said gas station security guard William Pinkin opened fire after Allen walked out of the store without paying for snack cakes.

Records show Pinkin was convicted of murder in 1990 and was released from prison this year.

Isaiah Allen

Allen's family has been collecting signatures since the shooting in an effort to shut down the gas station. Thursday, they turned in more than 4,000 to city leaders – who then voted to revoke the gas station's license.

"It makes me have no faith in the ability of the management at this location that if did not revoke today that it would not happen again," Ald. Milele Coggs said.

The gas station owner and his attorney told the license committee they do not support the security guard's actions.

"It was a senseless act of violence and no business condones that. My client definitely doesn’t condone that," said Attorney Emil Ovbiagele.

Gas station shooting near Teutonia and Roosevelt, Milwaukee

The victim's family said they will continue to fight to make sure the gas station never reopens.

"Nothing in no store is worth someone’s life. Nothing," said Charisa.

The family said they are pleased the city took some steps to keep this place closed, but they want more. The full Common Council still needs to vote on the license revocation.