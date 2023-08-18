Milwaukee gas station shooting, security regulations questioned

Milwaukee police said the suspect in a deadly gas station shooting near Teutonia and Roosevelt is now in custody, but the situation has made an alderwoman wants to see more regulations for security guards in the city.

Family members said Isaiah Allen was stealing a box of cakes when a security guard shot and killed him Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

Isaiah Allen

Milwaukee police have not released any information on the suspect or what happened, but they say a 56-year-old man surrendered to police on Friday, Aug. 18.

In a statement, Ald. Andrea Pratt says she wants more regulation for security guards in Milwaukee. She wants to create new legislation requiring city security guards to be licensed and bonded.

FOX6 News spoke with a security company out of South Milwaukee.

"There's a lot of cash under the table in this business," said Curt Bennett, the owner of Advanced Private Police LLC.

Curt Bennett

Bennett says state law already requires licensing and insurance. He said the problem is a lack of enforcement of the law from the state.

"I've brought it up to anyone I could at the state, and I've spun my wheels," Bennett said.

Bennett was part of last year's push for a state bill sponsored by State Representative Jesse Rodriguez to increase enforcement and training for security guards, but the bill did not pass.

Bennett said there are many unlicensed people working security jobs.

"They don't know the law; they don't know procedure. They certainly don't know de-escalation," said Bennett.