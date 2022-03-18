Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1:11PM
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. 

Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. 

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in grave condition. He was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m.

Christian Roldan-Acevedo has been identified as the man killed.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

UW-La Crosse student's body recovered from Mississippi River
article

UW-La Crosse student's body recovered from Mississippi River

The body of a university student who had been missing for nearly a month has been recovered from the Mississippi River in La Crosse.

Man with 'explosive' around neck charged, attempted robbery
article

Man with 'explosive' around neck charged, attempted robbery

A Milwaukee man was charged Friday with allegedly trying to rob a currency exchange on 25th and Wisconsin earlier this week, claiming he had an explosive around his neck. 