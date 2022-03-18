Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17.

Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim.

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital in grave condition. He was pronounced dead around 2:30 p.m.

Christian Roldan-Acevedo has been identified as the man killed.

The suspect, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android