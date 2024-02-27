Gas prices rise in Milwaukee; analyst explains why

If you’ve gotten gas recently, you’ve probably had to pay more at the pump.

The average price per gallon jumped 14 cents in Milwaukee over the past week, according to GasBuddy, to around $3.09.

"This is the time of year where gas prices almost always tend to trend higher," said Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis. "We have a different type of gasoline required in the summer months, to basically keep the air clean as millions of Americans hit the road."

As demand increases, gas stations are having to switch over to a more expensive summertime blend of fuel.

"It’s a struggle, getting gas is a struggle," said driver Tiera Perry. "I usually drive as close as I can to get to the cheapest gas."

"We have to start building supply from scratch, and that means very tight supply," said De Haan. "Demand starts to go up."

"It’s breaking me, but what can you do?" said driver Larry Anderson.

De Haan anticipates prices to peak in March and May by another 25 to 50 cents. But what goes up, he said, will come down: "Prices will likely fall in the fall."

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently approved an end to the summertime blend, which is 15% ethanol, starting in 2025. It means drivers will be allowed to fill up on E15 year round.