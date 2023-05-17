Milwaukee gas main struck; 84th and Oklahoma

article

A gas main was struck Wednesday morning, May 17 near 84th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. Workers hit a gas line causing a leak. The leak was contained.

Fire officials are securing homes in the area – and determining how far the leak spread. We Energies is at the scene.

"A non-We Energies crew doing work in the area hit one of our gas mains. Our crews responded and stopped the flow and gas and they are working on repairs. The fire department did evacuate some residents, but everyone has been let back in," said We Energies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.