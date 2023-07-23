Milwaukee man set ex-girlfriend's garbage can on fire: complaint

article

Pierre Naugles, 34, of Milwaukee, is charged with arson and disorderly conduct after prosecutors say he set his ex-girlfriend's garbage can on fire on Monday, July 17.

Milwaukee police were dispatched to 24th and Highland after Pierre called saying he wanted to blow up his ex's house. He stated, "he was suicidal and was going to start a fire."

A complaint said officers found Naugles in an alley. Naugles was arguing with his ex-girlfriend and had feelings of wanting to harm her and that he needed mental health services.

According to the complaint, The ex-girlfriend approached the officers and said she had received several threats from Naugles and said the defendant told her he hoped she "would die and that he was going to set the garbage can on fire." The woman said right after, she smelled smoke and found her garbage can was on fire. The ex-girlfriend's husband attempted to extinguish the fire while the woman drove around the block to see Naugles until she spotted him with the police.

Naugles admitted wanting to throw a bomb through the window but denied starting the fire.

Naugles made his initial court appearance Saturday, July 22 and received a $500 signature bond.