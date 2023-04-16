Milwaukee garage thieves stole 'over $3,000 worth of stuff'

Milwaukee police are looking for the thieves that stole thousands of dollars worth of outdoor equipment from a Milwaukee woman on April 11.

"I’m scared. I’m violated," said Jaiden Blundon. "I’m angry."

Blundon lives on 38th Street, just four minutes away from the Milwaukee Police Department's District 6 station. On April 11, while she slept, her outdoor equipment was stolen.

"They stole over $3,000 worth of stuff, basically anything they could get their hands on," Blundon said. "They had to maneuver everything in and out, and I just can’t believe I didn’t hear them and anybody didn’t hear them."

Milwaukee garage theft, 38th Street

Nobody heard the thieves, but they were caught on camera.

With the help of Milwaukee police, they got a neighbor's Ring camera footage showing two guys walking in Blundon's back alley.

There is a shot of a man wearing all black and a red hat dragging a lawnmower along with a toolbox and another shot of a man wearing a blue jacket carrying a leaf blower.

Blundon said they took much more than just lawn maintenance tools.

Milwaukee garage theft, 38th Street

"And they stole all my fishing poles, which I got passed down to me from my grandpa, who I can’t fish with anymore," said Blundon.

Blundon said her grandpa is now paralyzed, and she has been fishing in his honor.

Milwaukee garage theft, 38th Street

"You can buy new fishing stuff, but I can’t buy the memories that came along with all of that stuff," Blundon said.

Blundon said she will be getting a camera outside and hopes fingerprints can bring her some justice.

Police said despite a drop in burglaries compared to 2022, they are still warning residents. Police recommend getting a baby monitor, running cables through large equipment and marking your property with your driver's license to keep thieves away.