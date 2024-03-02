Furnace explosion in Milwaukee injures 3 people

article

Three people were hurt after a furnace exploded in Milwaukee on Friday morning, March 1.

It happened near Holton and Vienna, just south of Capitol Drive, around 9 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department said debris and damage could be seen from outside the building. There was no fire, but there was light smoke.

Everyone was able to get out of the building before firefighters arrived. Crews searched the building as a precaution but did not find anyone.

Featured article

Of the three people injured, two were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. MFD said the third person refused treatment.

The explosion remains under investigation.