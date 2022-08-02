Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident.

Officials say there were no injuries.

Search for evidence after reported shooting on southbound I-43 in Milwaukee

Deputies searched the stretch of interstate for evidence. Traffic backups were in excess of five miles at one point during this investigation, officials say.

