Milwaukee freeway shooting; 44-year-old man arrested

article

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 10 the arrest of 44-year-old man suspected of firing shots from a vehicle into another vehicle on Interstate-94 on Wednesday evening.

A news release says shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Milwaukee County 911/Dispatch Center, received reports of gunfire on Interstate-94 near 70th Street.

MCSO deputies, with assistance from the Wauwatosa and Brookfield police departments, the Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, quickly closed the freeway eastbound at that location and diverted traffic off at S. 84th Street. MCSO investigators, in turn, confirmed that two shots had been fired at another vehicle with two occupants.

The victims’ vehicle was struck, but no one was injured. The victim was able to provide investigators cell phone video of the suspect’s license plates and vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thursday morning, MCSO investigators located the suspected vehicle and arrested an individual without incident.

Shooting closes I-94 EB at 70th Street

Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball issued the following statement:

"Thanks to the diligent work of Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a suspect is in custody for a violent crime on our roadways. We’re grateful as well for the cooperation and collaboration of officers from state and local agencies who helped to manage the crime scene. It is never okay to respond with deadly force to a perceived slight. This agency will continue to work hard to reduce road rage, reckless driving, and other inappropriate and criminal behavior on our freeways. Milwaukee County deserves safe roadways."

Criminal charges against the man in custody are pending further investigation.