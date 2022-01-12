Milwaukee free N95 mask distribution resumes Thursday

article

The Milwaukee Health Department will distribute another round of 500,000 N95 masks beginning Thursday, Jan. 13, while supplies last.

The health department handed ot an initial 500,000 masks in less than three days. In all, the Milwaukee Health Department anticipates distributing over one million masks in a week.

N95 masks will be provided via drive-up only at the Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center and Menomonee Valley Site, as well as Milwaukee Public Library branches during regular operating hours. A full list of locations and hours can be found on the city's website.

"Masking is critically important to mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and the higher quality N95 masks are even more effective in protecting against the omicron variant," Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson said in a news release. "The Milwaukee Health Department staff is doing their best to get these masks into the hands of our community, but we ask everyone to exercise civility and patience."

During the first round of mask giveaways, staff reported some hostile actions from those waiting for masks, the health department said. The Milwaukee Health Department reiterates that all protocols are in place to safely and equitably distribute the masks and asks everyone to follow the rules. The staff is thankful to the vast majority of individuals who practiced kindness and look forward to continuing the important work of protecting the Milwaukee community.

Each car will receive a pack of 20 N95 masks. These masks are reusable if properly sanitized between uses. To sanitize an N95 or KN95 mask, remove the respirator and place it in a breathable paper bag. Close the bag and allow it to sit at room temperature for at least 72 hours before reusing the mask. This process can be repeated but should not exceed five times before discarding the mask.

Individuals are encouraged to follow the Milwaukee Health Department’s social media pages for updates on mask availability, as the supply is anticipated to be distributed quickly.

