Milwaukee FPC to host community meetings for police chief consideration

Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission will hold three community meetings for the consideration of Chief of Police candidate Jeffrey Norman.

Since the FPC is in the process of considering the current acting chief, the next step in the process is for the community to submit comments or questions.

These meetings will be held on the following dates and locations and are open to City of Milwaukee residents:

Saturday, October 23, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, 5460 North 64th Street, Milwaukee, WI

Thursday, October 28, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., a virtual meeting

Saturday, October 30, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co., 224 West Bruce Street, Milwaukee, WI

Residents will have an opportunity to submit comments or questions for Acting Chief Norman during

the registration process or state them directly during the meetings. Residents who are unable to

attend any of the meetings may submit comments to the FPC Commissioners on this topic by emailing

them to fpc@milwaukee.gov.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

To attend and participate in the community meetings, please register via the following links:

• October 23 Registration

• October 28 Registration

• October 30 Registration

Masks will be required for all attendees at the in-person meetings on October 23 and 30.

Shall a quorum of FPC Commissioners be present during the community meetings, no formal actions

will be taken.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of people with disabilities

through sign language and bilingual interpreters or auxiliary aids.

To request this service,

please contact the Fire and Police Commission by Monday, October 18, 2021 at 414-286-5000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android