Fatal shooting by Ohio police during RNC, Milwaukee FPC hears update

We're still waiting to learn whether Milwaukee County prosecutors will bring charges against five officers from Columbus, Ohio, after they shot and killed a man with a knife while in Milwaukee for the 2024 Republican National Convention.

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission heard a brief update on Thursday night, Sept. 5.

Nine weeks after the shooting, Milwaukee police are still not yet sharing any details, citing the ongoing investigation.

The sister of the man shot and killed told Milwaukeee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman directly, her family needs accountability, and not just from his force.

At first glance, police were quick to credit this response on July 16th from Columbus Police.

"This was a situation where somebody's life was in immediate danger," Chief Norman said at the time.

Angelique Sharpe speaks at the Milwaukee FPC meeting

But Angelique Sharpe says one look at the full picture tells a different story.

"As far as I'm concerned, my brother was as good as a deaf man. How do you assess a situation like that? What is the proper procedure for that?" said Angelique Sharpe.

Sharpe remembered her brother, 43-year-old Samuel Sharpe, before the city's fire and police commission on Thursday night.

Samuel Sharpe

She says Samuel called her the night before his death, concerned that the man Columbus police found him with would kill him and burn his tent.

"What was the overkill for? What was the murder constituted for? There's no guarantee that after that first shot, my brother was gonna be dead," Angelique added.

The shooting happened near 14th and Vliet outside the RNC footprint.

That was a concern shared pre-convention by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

Angelique Sharpe

"We were saying the same thing over and over and over again, and the worst happened," said Diego Garcia.

On Thursday, Chief Norman insisted outside help was necessary before admitting the security plans weren't perfect.

"I'm very quick to talk about introspection, reflection, you know. If we we're having officers in certain roles that would have anything that have to have a...navigation, understanding the lay of the land, we should have had an officer with those officers," said Chief Norman.

Again, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office has not made a charging decision.

Angelique says her family hasn't received the autopsy yet and wants criminal charges brought against the Columbus officers.

FOX6 did reach out to the Columbus Division of Police for an update on their end, but did not hear back.