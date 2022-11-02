Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission; mayor nominates Horwitz

article

Mayor Cavalier Johnson has nominated Miriam Horwitz for a spot on the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission, his office announced Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Milwaukee Common Council will consider Horwitz’s nomination in upcoming meetings. If confirmed, she will fill the position vacated when Joan Kessler stepped aside.

Horwitz is a "highly accomplished litigator and advisor with broad legal knowledge and judgment," the mayor's office said in a news release. Through her educational and work experience, Horwitz has provided counseling and representation to governmental entities, private organizations, and individuals.

For the city of Milwaukee, Horwitz has held the titles of assistant city attorney and deputy city attorney for 20 years collectively. During this time, the mayor's office said, she represented and supervised a legal team to represent the city of Milwaukee and its agencies in matters pertaining to employment law.