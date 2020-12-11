Milwaukee FPC approves changes to police use of force procedures

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) on Thursday, Dec. 10 approved updates to the Milwaukee Police Department's use of force procedures -- including a ban on chokeholds.

The changes come after months of discussions, debates and consideration to enact police reforms that are "consistent with our community's expectations," police said in a news release.

In addition to banning chokehold, changes include documenting de-escalation tactics and prohibiting shooting at a moving vehicle, except in life-preserving situations.

Thursday night's approved updates also include a ban on the use of Oleoresin Capsicum -- or pepper spray -- when responding to peaceful demonstrations. The FPC also approved procedure changes that require officers to render medical attention if someone asserts "I can't breathe" or a similar statement.

A use of force report must also be created whenever an officer points a firearm at a person.

According to MPD, the department's use of force policies are now consistent with the national "8 Can't Wait" campaign.

A full report of the approved procedure changes can be found online here.

